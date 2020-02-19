In Video: Turkish-Backed Militants Destroy Syrian Army Battle Tanks, Armored Vehicle

southfront.org

On February 19, the National Front for Liberation (NFL) attacked Syrian Arab Army (SAA) forces in the northern Aleppo countryside with several anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs).

The Turkish-backed group destroyed two battle tanks, mostly T-72s, and a BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) of the army near the town of al-Shiekh Aqil. The army liberated the town a week ago.

[embedded content]

Within a few hours, the SAA artillery shelled militants’ positions in the towns of Dar’at Izza and al-Atarib in the northern and western countrisde of Aleppo. The shelling was likely a response to the NFL’s ATGM strikes.

Despite this exchange of fire, the situation along frontlines in Greater Idlib remained clam for the most of the morning and afternoon.

Greater Idlib, however, may witness a dangerous confrontation between the SAA and the Turkish military at any given moment. Earlier today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan renewed his threats to the Syrian military, promising a near operation in the region.

