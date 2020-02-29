In Video: Turkish Combat Drones Destroy Syrian Self-Propelled Heavy Howitzers

southfront.org

On February 29, Turkish armed drones destroyed two self-propelled heavy howitzers of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in southern Idlib.

The targeted howitzers were identified as truck-mounted 130 mm M-46. This type of howitzers is locally manufactured in Syria by the Defense Factories Corporation (DFC).

Several other Turkish drone strikes were reported, especially in the Zawiya Mountain in southern Idlib. Turkish-backed militants are now carrying out a large-scale attack on the SAA’s newly-established positions in the region.

According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), Turkish drone strikes claimed the lives of 26 Syrian service members in the last few hours.

In the last few days, Turkish drones inflicted catastrophic losses on the SAA and its allies. Dozens of military vehicles were destroyed. On February 28 only, more than 50 pro-government fighters, including ten personnel of Hezbollah, were reportedly killed.

The Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) and the Syrian Air Defense Forces (SyAADF), which maintain sufficient capabilities, are yet to take any action against Turkish drones. The reasons remain unknown, as for now.

