In Video: Turkish Combat Drones Pound Syrian Military Convoy In Greater Idlib

On March 3, the Turkish military leaked another batch of footage showing drone strikes on units of the Syrian Army in the province of Idlib. The undated footage starts with a propaganda claim about thousands of ‘killed children’ allegedly shows an attack on the Syrian Army military column near Maarat al-Numan in the southern part of Syria’s Idlib province.

