In Video: Turkish Drones Attack Syrian Army Convoy In Southern Idlib

On March 1, Turkish combat drones attacked a convoy of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) near the town of Ma’arat Hurmah in the southern Idlib countryside.

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense released a video showing the strikes on the convoy. Four vehicles, including a battle tank and infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), can be seen getting destroyed in the video.

Earlier today, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) announced the closure of the airspace over northwest Syria. Several Turkish drones, reportedly nine, were shot down by the army’s air-defense systems.

Turkey responded to the Syrian measure by destroying air-defense systems, as it had claimed, and shooting down two Su-24 warplanes of the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF).

In the last few days, Turkish drones strikes inflicted catastrophic losses on the SAA and its allies in Greater Idlib. The strikes allowed Turkish-backed militants to regain momentum and even pushed the army’s positions in southern Idlib to the brink of collapse.

