southfront.org

Donate

The Turkish Armed Forces have deployed at least two T-300 Kasırga heavy multiple rocket launchers (MRLs) along the border with Syria.

A video showing the heavy MRLs moving in the southern Turkish province of Hatay was released on February 21 by the Ihlas News Agency (IHA).

[embedded content]

Developed by Tukey’s defense giant ROKETSAN, the T-300 is based on Chinese WS-1B with some modifications. The heavy rocket launcher is meant to provide the Turkish Armed Force with long range fire support. Each T-300 MRL can be armed with up to four 302 mm rockets, with ranges exceeding 100 km.

From their positions along the border, Turkish T-300 MRLs can reach any target in the Syrian region of Greater Idlib or around it.

The deployment of long-rang rockets along the border with Syria indicates that Turkey is still determined to support its proxies in Greater Idlib. The use of such heavy weapons could lead to more escalation and provoke a serious response from the Syrian military and its allies.

More on this topic:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/in-video-turkish-military-deploys-heavy-rocket-launchers-along-border-with-syria/