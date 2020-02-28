In Video: Turkish Military Launches Heavy Rockets At Syrian Army Positions

southfront.org

On February 28, Turkish sources shared a video showing a T-300 Kasırga heavy multiple rocket launcher (MRL) launching several rockets from southern Turkey at Syrian Arab Army (SAA) positions in northern Syria.

Syrian opposition activists claimed that the rocket strike targeted a large camp of the army near the town of Jurin in the northwestern Hama countryside.

This was not apparently the first attack by Turkish T-300 MRLs. According to the activists, the MRLs launched a day earlier a salvo of rockets at SAA positions in Aleppo and Lattakia. The attack was reportedly a response a series of Syrian airstrikes on southern Idlib, in which 33 Turkish soldiers were killed.

The Turkish Armed Forces deployed several T-300 Kasırga MRLs in the southern Turkish province of Hatay last week.

Developed by Turkeys defense giant ROKETSAN, the T-300 is based on Chinese WS-1B with some modifications. The heavy rocket launcher is meant to provide the Turkish Armed Force with long range fire support. Each T-300 MRL can be armed with up to four 302 mm rockets, with ranges exceeding 100 km.

The use of such heavy weapons by the Turkish military could lead to more escalation with Russia and the Damascus government.

