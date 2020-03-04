In Video: Turkish Strike Destroys Supposed Pantsir Air Defense System Near Saraqib

The Turkish military decided to compensate recent ground setbacks in southern and eastern Idlib with a new batch of videos showing strikes on the Syrian Army in the region. Recently, it released a video showing strikes on the Syrian Army military column supposedly near Maarat al-Numan. After this, time came for strikes on Syrian air defenses.

The video supposedly showing the destruction of a Russian-made Pantsir air defense systems was released by Clash Report. This outlet is being used by teh Turkish military to release its propaganda content regarding the conflict in Syria.

