In Video: Turkish Strike Destroys Supposed Pantsir Air Defense System Near Saraqib

The Turkish military decided to compensate recent ground setbacks in southern and eastern Idlib with a new batch of videos showing strikes on the Syrian Army in the region. Recently, it released a video showing strikes on the Syrian Army military column supposedly near Maarat al-Numan. After this, time came for strikes on Syrian air defenses.

The video supposedly showing the destruction of a Russian-made Pantsir air defense systems was released by Clash Report. This outlet is being used by teh Turkish military to release its propaganda content regarding the conflict in Syria.

Footage of the #Pantsir #S1 (SA-22) air defense system that was shot down by Turkish armed #UAVs in #Seraqip on the night of 03MAR2020 while its radar was active. Thermal camera traces on the side of the battery indicate the system was engaging against Turkish aircraft. pic.twitter.com/jqICENIEYV — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 3, 2020

More about the Pantsir-S system:

