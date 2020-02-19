southfront.org

Donate

On February 19, a video spread on social media showing an armored vehicle of the U.S. military pushing a vehicle of the Russian Military Police off a road in northeast Syria.

The footage was first shared by Twitter user (@ibrashino), a Kurdish researcher and humanitarian, and were verified by many other activists.

The incident reportedly took place to the east of the border city of al-Qamishli in the northern al-Hasakah countryside. The area witnessed several incidents involving U.S. and Russian forces in the last few months. However, this incident remains the most serious.

The Russian Military Police convoy blocked and harassed by U.S. forces was trying to conduct a regular patrol in the area.

These repeated confrontations between Russian and U.S. forces are most likely the result of poor coordination. U.S. forces are also clearly working to restrict the movements of the Russian Military Police in northeast Syria, especially near oil-rich areas.

More on this topic:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/in-video-u-s-military-vehicle-pushes-russian-police-vehicle-off-road-in-northeast-syria/