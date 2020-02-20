Inspection- A Horse Heading South of Sanity



Why do I get the feeling the actors are different, but America is still going to wind up sweeping up like before, like that little guy at the end of Peabody and Sherman? Clickbait may be one reason. So much clickbait already, so much more to headed our way: like a huge busted dam slowly letting out more and more of the flood to come. Even though she ISN’T running, because hate Hillary is to clickbait what alcohol is to alcoholics now she’s supposed to run as Bloomberg’s VP?

That most likely qualifies, as my father used to say, as what comes out of the north end of a horse headed south. But any Clinton grafted onto some fake news-ish fairy tale; no matter how poorly spun, gets clicks and, more important, serves to divide those left of Trump.

Barr complains about Trump tweets and the response is a big White House shrug? When has Donald Trump EVER been shy about going after those who aren’t completely obedient? If anyone believes this isn’t some rhetorical photo op just for show they apparently haven’t been paying attention to what comes out of the north part of a horse headed south. And they are often the loudest to complain when cast with the rest us for the part of the cartoon guy whose job it was to follow Peabody and Sherman’s parade at the end of their marvelous toon during The Bullwinkle Show. Sweeping up you know what.

In the past 3 years there certainly has been a lot of you know what.

Limited to just the right?

Are you kidding?

Progressives and ‘moderates’ act as if only the other shut up, gave up, victory will be ours and afterwards everything will be ice cream and candy.

Even the strangest fantasy fiction has nothing on those illusions. What about working with each other? Compromise? Oh, I forget: everyone else but the purists are devils.

Haven’t we been here before? Somehow “change” meant Barack was going to be a raging progressive: he who to me was obviously not all that different from Hillary. And not just me. Vague phrases like “hope and change,” or “compassionate conservative,” are all too often the pretty label on the elixir the traveling medicine man sells that merely covers the affliction pre-election, or even eventually poisons hope and compassion.

As far as being played for fools, how about supposed progressives who dismiss all the security experts, The Mueller Report and accept that Trumpian spin of Russian interference being all a hoax? Want to bet, despite obvious f-ery in Florida in 2000, obvious f-ery with states that gave the college to Trump, and now obvious f-ery with Ukraine and whatever f-ery is being planned next, that if we lose in 2020 it will all be the candidate and the party’s fault and no one else? No matter who grabs the f-ery rotted primary brass ring? (That’s really made of cheap wood.)

Oh, wait, we have had our share of f-ery with other nations. That makes it A-OK, even achieves some purist progressive seal of approval?

Non-trolls out there pushing this pap really should read some Malcolm Nance books, or Greg Palast’s many columns and books on this. But I know too many have already assigned themselves lords of criticism of how well the rest of us sweep during the sweep up the poop-ery parade.

2020: I really hope for the best. I will be voting. And, yes, I will vote Bernie in the primary, like I did last time. But during my darker moods I admit I wouldn’t be surprised if 2020 will be 5 million more votes and still a loss, especially when we act as if these divisions are all that matter… act as if silencing progressives or ‘moderates” (or what became of the archaic term “Liberal Republican”) will translate into us flying unto election Valhalla.

Please remind me when that has worked? Oh, that’s right… NEVER.

Even 2018 didn’t seem to clue in the clueless because we’re right back at it again. We didn’t just win 2018 because we had progressives, or win because of some overwhelming revolutionary-like passion for Joe Biden-like moderates.

OK, I had to pause because that previous sentence made me laugh.

We won in 2018 by fighting state by state, demanding votes be counted. Due to election fraud tactics a lot of those elections were damn close. Anyone with an ounce of intelligence who sincerely think Republicans will make it easier in 2020? Anyone with an ounce of intelligence think they aren’t doing their damnedest to make it harder to vote for the politically incorrectly?

This should be easy. Trump’s base wasn’t that big in 2016, and that’s disregarding voters denied the right to vote via Crosscheck, Exact Match, shutting down precincts, cutting down on early voting, sending out cards that make no sense that are supposed to be sent back, provisional ballots (short list): all intended to cut down on the black vote, Hispanic vote, groups that tend to vote in politically incorrect ways. But it WON’T be easy. It will be harder. As I wrote in one edition of this column too many holes intentionally being punched in the bucket.

Instead too damn many of us is pretend all we have to do is pick just one side of the left of Trump divide and that will get the White House, the Senate, and after that magically it will all fall in place. Everything will be roses, candy and ice cream. The whole country will be like that little birdie that landed on one candidate’s finger in 2016: no matter whom the candidate is.

Damn.

That really is insanity. We might need a whole herd of bulldozers nationwide to clean up after the 2020 poop-age parade.

-30-

