Instruction on ensuring Russian citizens’ participation in making decision on amendments to the Constitution
Government bodies, local authorities and other state bodies and organisations have been instructed to prepare for nationwide voting on the approval of amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation.
Instructions have been given to the Central Election Commission as well as to federal and regional executive bodies.
The instructions to the Government of the Russian Federation concern the allocation of budget funds required for the preparation of nationwide voting.
