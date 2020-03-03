Instructions following Council on the Russian Language meeting

Instructions for the Government concern the approval of the norms of the Russian literary language when used as a state language and the establishment of a governmental commission for the analysis of grammar books, dictionaries and reference books that contain the norms of the Russian language as a state language, as well as spelling and punctuation rules.

Instructions for the Government also pertain to the training of teaching personnel for higher schools of all levels; to drafting of a state programme to support and promote the Russian language abroad; and to updating the laws and regulations that are aimed at supporting the Russian language and Russian language education abroad.

In addition, the Government has been instructed to provide, from 2020, financial, legal and organisational support to the Russian Language Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences in developing, building and implementing the National Vocabulary state information system (digital platform), as well as to the Institute of Linguistics of the Russian Academy of Sciences in developing and implementing a programme for the preservation and revival of indigenous languages of the peoples of Russia. The Government is also to take measures to finance and implement a programme aimed at encouraging reading by children and teenagers.

Several instructions pertain to the celebration of the 225th anniversary of the birth of Alexander Pushkin to be marked in 2024. The planned measures include the creation of the Digital Pushkin research and educational resource, the restoration and exposition renewal at Pushkin memorial museums and museum-reserves in Russia, as well as the provision of financial, scientific and methodological assistance to the restoration and exposition renewal at the Alexander Pushkin House and Museum in Chisinau, Moldova.

The Government, working together with the Presidential Executive Office, is to amend the Federal Law On the State Language of the Russian Federation in order to improve the mechanisms of protecting the status of Russian as a state language across the country.

The Government, working together with the Presidential Council on the Russian Language and using the assistance of the Presidential Council for Interethnic Relations, is to draft a concept of the state language policy, to create a system of monitoring the implementation of the Law On Languages of the Peoples of the Russian Federation, ensuring state support to the languages of peoples of Russia and the right of Russian citizens to use the state language of the Russian Federation, the official languages of the constituent republics of the Russian Federation, as well as their native and other languages.

