Instructions following meeting on economic issues

The Government of the Russian Federation was instructed to consider the feasibility of establishing a specialised interregional inspection system, as part of the Federal Tax Service, that would monitor if taxpayers in national projects correctly indicate the amounts owed by them in taxes, levies and insurance premiums, and if they pay them in full and on time, and to make an appropriate ruling, if necessary.

The government was also instructed to take an inventory of existing tax benefits and to grant tax relief to investors.

The Government of the Russian Federation and the executive authorities in the regions in the Far East Federal District have been instructed to estimate the demand for any additional labour that might be required to carry out the projects in the Far East Federal District, including projects to build residential housing and the Zvezda Ship-Building Complex, and to take appropriate measures, if necessary.

from http://en.kremlin.ru/acts/news/62944