Instructions following meeting with 1941–1945 Great Patriotic War veterans and representatives of patriotic associations

The Government of the Russian Federation was instructed to ensure that amendments be made to legislation in order to restrict the right to use land plots where the remains of those killed while defending the Fatherland have been found and to introduce responsibility for violating this restriction, as well as amendments authorising government bodies of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation to bury newly-found remains of those killed while defending the Fatherland.

The government jointly with the Presidential Executive Office and the St Petersburg Government were assigned to prepare and submit their proposals for creating the Institute of the History of the Defence and Siege of Leningrad.

The Ministry of Culture and the St Petersburg Government were instructed to take comprehensive measures to ensure the integrity of a cultural heritage site, the Grave of Mikhail Kutuzov (1745–1813).

It was recommended that top executives of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation provide assistance in creating an internet portal, The Memory Book of Besieged Leningrad, by ensuring access to archival documents containing information on the people who remained in Leningrad during the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945, including those who died and those who were evacuated from Leningrad to other regions.

