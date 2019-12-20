Intel Drop: Leave them without heroes, the smear machine…

VeteransToday

…by Gordon Duff, Senior Editor

In 1997, singer, song writer John Denver died in the crash of home built aircraft off Monterrey, California. He wasn’t dead for an hour before they began to murder him, his memory, his music and his legacy.

John Denver is remembered as an abusive alcoholic, a fake environmentalist, a spoiled rich kid who really wasn’t from Colorado at all but rather from Kansas. We were told he was a horrible person.

None of that is true, he simply rubbed “them” the wrong way. He had talent, he was of the wrong ethnicity, he lacked the stain of filth. They hate people who lack the stain of filth and he had to be destroyed.

Who is they?

Let’s look at another. The USS John F. Kennedy will hit the water in 2022. Were one to judge presidents over the past 100 years, the list is simple:

Franklin Roosevelt

John Kennedy

Harry Truman

Jimmy Carter

We have a Ronald Reagan airport in Washington and have long had a Reagan carrier along with a Gerald Ford. I knew Ford and liked him personally but he was a political mediocrity at best. Reagan was an asshole, pure and simple, a jingoist and fake who belonged in prison and whose administration was a sewer of drug smugglers, arms dealers and thieves.

He was an “acting president,” a total fake.

They took on Kennedy, not so much because of who he was, and those of us who were alive then remember, it wasn’t the fake “Camelot” that they, and they control everything we read, see and hear, love to whine about. Kennedy was a rebirth for all of us, courage, heart, charm and intellect, something we haven’t seen since, not one iota of it.

Murdering his legacy with smears has become a cottage industry for them.

There are a few of us around, increasingly past our sell by dates, who admired JFK and sought, within our own limited abilities, to make a difference. If any exist today, they will be banned from YouTube, Facebook, Google, smeared by the ADL and SPLC and kept off the networks, replaced with continual coverage of the personal failings of Alex Jones, a very talented actor hired to play a bigoted asshole.

Behind all of this is something worse, but you knew that. Our entire history is fake. All of it.

Attempts to correct fake history is termed ‘revisionism.’ Telling the truth is “revising” lies, something they don’t want done. Thus, revisionists are bad people and have to be smeared, even jailed. So many have been jailed.

Back in 1938, former US President Herbert Hoover went to Germany to talk with Adolf Hitler.

Some of the story of this discussion is in his book, Freedom Betrayed though I personal suspect much had been edited out. The book was censored for 50 years and is now only in print at the behest of a right wing extremist think tank.

I am going to limit this talk today, though I spent a couple of decades involved in historical archaeology. If we go beneath the surface, we learn such things as why the British stopped Jews from immigrating to Palestine.

That’s because they were allied with Hitler and the Brit’s thought a strong Jewish-German based Israel, and the one we got was Soviet communist dominated and still is, would threaten the Suez Canal.

You see, many of the Jews who would head to Israel weren’t former British officers like in the fake book/movie Exodus (Leon Uris however was a Marine combat vet during World War II). They were German officers, thousands and thousands of them, among Germany’s best, all Jews. Oops.

What did Hoover learn from Hitler?

Hitler never planned any military action in the west but was going to attack Poland and retake German territory there. Remember, in 1938, fake Poland was 18 years old and ruled by a military dictatorship and had, itself, just invaded Czechoslovakia.

Chamberlain had been told all of this, but in 1939 choose to enter a pact to “save Poland,” something impossible, knowing it would start a world war. Why? “They got to him.”

Moreover, Chamberlain’s agreement was with the Soviets and French but when the Soviets, only months later, withdrew and signed their own deal with Hitler to split Poland, Chamberlain ignored that. Why?

Thus, when Chamberlain announced the war had begun, he made up everything behind it. Britain had no agreement to protect Poland, an agreement with Russia and France. After all, Russia invaded Poland as well and Chamberlain would have had to declare war on Russia too.

What made Chamberlain do what he did and why has the simplicity of it all, that World War II was entirely fake, been kept out of books, movies, every university.

It is a smearing offense to even mention the real historical timeline and the one person who tried to fix it all. His name was Herman Goering.

Why was Hitler Time Magazine’s “Man of the Year” in 1940?

Why are those who teach about the holocaust jailed?

The lies go so much further than you ever thought.

