Investments in Krasnoyarsk Region’s tourism cluster estimated at $81 million

KRASNOYARSK, February 19. /TASS/. Investments in infrastructure of the Arctic Tourism Cluster in the Krasnoyarsk Region’s north are estimated at 5.2 billion rubles ($81 million), the project’s coordinator — the Norilsk Development Agency — told TASS on Wednesday.

The cluster will incorporate territories of Norilsk, Dudinka and the Putorana Plateau. Norilsk will be a center of educational, cultural and industrial tourism, Dudinka — of ethnography tours and events, and the Putorana Plateau will attract fans of extreme and ecological tourism.

“Investments in the tourist and supporting infrastructures of the Arctic cluster <…> are about 5.2 billion rubles, where private funding will make 3.4 billion rubles, and investments from budget sources will tally 1.8 billion rubles,” the agency said.

Under the plan, a new berth will be built in the Oganer District — a remote part of Norilsk — to provide transport logistics services along the Norilskaya River to local lakes. Besides, the project includes construction of local sewage treatment facilities for tourist bases on Lake Lama on the Putorana Plateau, and upgrade of infrastructures in the Krasnye Kamni (Red Stones) gorge near Norilsk.

The investments will be used for renovation and development of existing bases on Lama and Sobachye lakes, for new helicopter and trekking routes, for renovation of accommodation facilities in Norilsk and Dudinka, and for creation of camp sites on the Putorana Plateau.

The Norilsk Development Agency was established by the city administration, the Nornickel Company and the Vladimir Potanin Foundation in 2017 to implement social projects to improve the urban environment and to offer favorable conditions for sustainable social and economic development.

from https://tass.com/economy/1122035