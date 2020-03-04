“Unfortunately, once again, the United States and the Israeli regime are trying to disrupt the active and constructive cooperation and relations between the IAEA and Iran by pressuring the Agency to step outside its constitutional duties,” Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations, said in reaction to a recent report by the IAEA.

In a report released on Tuesday, the IAEA repeated the claim that it had identified three locations in Iran where the country possibly stored undeclared nuclear material or undertook nuclear-related activities without declaring it to international observers.

Commenting on the claims, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi demanded Iran’s “clarifications” over the so-called undeclared sites.

Gharibabadi went on to add that Iran is trying to stop an unprincipled, dangerous and unprecedented measure from taking roots in the IAEA, which attempts to validate fabricated information provided by spy services.

“The IAEA’s request for clarification or additional access on the basis of fabricated information provided by spy services, including the Zionist regime, is not only inconsistent with the Agency’s founding documents and the verification regime, but it also makes no obligation for Iran to comply with these demands,” he added.

“If countries do not take fundamental actions against such conspiracies, their national sovereignty will be compromised,” the Iranian diplomat stressed.

from https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/03/iran-rejects-illegal-demands-from-iaea-to-inspect-cites-u-s-israeli-interference/