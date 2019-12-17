Iran talks to Saudi Arabia & What is to be done? Malcolm Hoenlein @Conf_of_pres @ThadMcCotter This post was originally published on this sitefrom https://audioboom.com/posts/7453218 Like 0 Thanks! You've already liked this No comments « Comey and Schiff Russiagate back-pedal slowly. @AndrewCMcCarthy @NRO @ThadMcCotter @WJR » Philip M. Giraldi: “Trump Creates a New Nation” Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.