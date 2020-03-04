Iran Triples Uranium. IAEA Chief Realizes Trump’s Suspicion Of Iran May Be Correct.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran has nearly tripled its stockpile of enriched uranium since November, despite the agreement it had made in the disastrous nuclear deal from which President Trump had withdrawn, but countries that remained signatories still believe in.

The International Atomic Energy Agency stated that as of Feb. 19, Iran’s total stockpile of low-enriched uranium reached 1,020.9 kilograms compared to 372.3 kilograms as noted in its last report on Nov. 3, 2019, ABC News reported, adding, “The current stockpile puts Iran within reach of the amount needed to produce a nuclear weapon, which it insists it does not want to do.”

Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia are still signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal, aka the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which permits Iran to amass no more than 202.8 kilograms.

Additionally, IAEA declared there were three locations in Iran where the country may have stored undeclared nuclear material or undertook nuclear-related activities but not revealed that data to international observers. ABC News pointed out, “It said it had sent questions to Iran in three separate letters but received no answers.” – READ MORE

from https://truepundit.com/iran-triples-uranium-iaea-chief-realizes-trumps-suspicion-of-iran-may-be-correct/