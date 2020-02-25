Iranian Deputy Health Minister Infected With Coronavirus Seen Looking Feverish During Official Press Conference

Earlier on Tuesday, we reported that the ‘official’ number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran had climbed to 14, and that one of the newly diagnosed patients was an Iranian Deputy Health Minister named Iraj Harirchi, who announced in a video on Tuesday that he would “certainly defeat corona”.

Well, new footage has surfaced allegedly from a press conference in Tehran held before Harirchi’s diagnosis. In the video, he can be seen looking extremely unwell, repeatedly wiping his brow with what appear to be tissues.

Here’s a freeze-frame.

Nowhere has the response to the coronavirus been more mismanaged than Iran (with the possible exception of North Korea). We wouldn’t be surprised to learn that the virus has circulated among other government officials and civil servants.

Maybe, if Trump gets lucky, the Ayatollah will catch it.

