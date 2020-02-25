Iranian Deputy Health Minister Infected With Coronavirus Seen Looking Feverish During Official Press Conference

Earlier on Tuesday, we reported that the ‘official’ number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran had climbed to 14, and that one of the newly diagnosed patients was an Iranian Deputy Health Minister named Iraj Harirchi, who announced in a video on Tuesday that he would “certainly defeat corona”.

🎥حریرچی: من هم کرونایی شدم، حتما کرونا را شکست می دهیم. pic.twitter.com/O0zsfDwgAS — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) February 25, 2020

Well, new footage has surfaced allegedly from a press conference in Tehran held before Harirchi’s diagnosis. In the video, he can be seen looking extremely unwell, repeatedly wiping his brow with what appear to be tissues.

BREAKING: Iran’s deputy health minister tests positive for coronavirus; he had previously looked unwell during a press conference pic.twitter.com/at0DHN0m3a — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) February 25, 2020

Here’s a freeze-frame.

Nowhere has the response to the coronavirus been more mismanaged than Iran (with the possible exception of North Korea). We wouldn’t be surprised to learn that the virus has circulated among other government officials and civil servants.

Maybe, if Trump gets lucky, the Ayatollah will catch it.

