Iranian Forces in Syria Warn Turkey Over Recent Drone Strikes in Idlib

21CentyryWire |

IMAGE: TAI “Anka” unmanned aerial vehicles developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (Image: Twitter)

While the US is well known for its prolific use of combat UAV drones aircraft, there is relatively little awareness about Turkey’s own expansive domestic drone program.

Since the battle for Idlib was ramped-up in recent week, every day has featured a story about a Turkish drone which either hit a Syrian Arab Army target, or which was shot down. Turkey is using drones as a way to side skirt having to deploy its manned F16 combat fighter jets into a air space which is currently controlled by the Russian and Syrian air forces.

Turkey, a NATO member state, now appears to be using its drones to target “Iranian” positions on the front lines in Idlib.

South Front reports…

The Iranian Consultative Center in Syria, an operations room commanding Iranian forces in the country, revealed on February 29 that several of its fighters were killed in the recent Turkish drone and artillery strikes on Greater Idlib.

In an official statement, the center said the Turkish military attacked Iranian-backed troops near the Aleppo-Damascus highway, known as the M5. The Turkish strikes were meant to support an attack by al-Qaeda-affiliated militants on the highway.

According to the center, the Turkish side was asked through mediators to halt its strikes. However, it went on, killing several Iranian-backed fighters.

In what appears to be a warning, the center said its forces could attack Turkish troops in Greater Idlib, but the order from the political leadership is to not fire at them.

“The Iranian consultative center, and the Mujahedeen of the resistance front, call on the Turkish forces to act rationally in the interests of the Syrian and Turkish peoples, reminding the Turkish people that their sons have been present for a month in the range of our forces and we could take revenge, but we did not do so in response to the orders of our leadership, and we call on them [Turkish people] to pressure the Turkish leadership to reform its decisions,” the statement, that was shared by the U-News agency, reads.

Earlier, Lebanese sources revealed that nine fighters of Hezbollah were killed in recent Turkish drone strikes on Greater Idlib. An Iranian field commander was also killed in the strikes.

Turkey’s aggressive moves in Greater Idlib are apparently provoking Syria’s allies. Any more escalation by Ankara could lead to a serious military confrontation in the region.

Turkish drones had a shitty day yesterday. Anka-S drone downed/crashed in Idlib and wreckage recovered by Syrian Army including intact rocket. Going to be sent to Russia. They also lost yet another Bayraktar TB2 drone in Libya. pic.twitter.com/JVTZxw0KwF — Serge (@Zinvor) February 26, 2020

READ MORE SYRIA NEWS AT: 21st Century Wire Syria Files

SUPPORT OUR MEDIA PLATFORM – BECOME A MEMBER @21WIRE.TV