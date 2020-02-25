Iranian strain of coronavirus a “morphed” version of the one in Wuhan

(Natural News) During a recent segment on the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19), a CNBC commentator explained that the strain currently circulating in Iran is different than the one that originated in Wuhan.

A clip of the segment that was shared to Twitter by Disclose.tv shows the commentator explaining how the situation has changed now that the novel disease appears to be mutating.

“At the end of the day, we don’t have any solutions, we don’t have any cures, we don’t have any vaccines. And this virus is morphing,” he’s heard stating.

“There’s a report out today that the coronavirus cases found in Iran are a different strain, and they did not come out of China. So, that can be troubling if that proves to be true.”

Some of the latest reports out of Iran reveal that schools are closing, hospitals are filling up, and chemicals are being sprayed in subways as the number of cases in the Middle Eastern country skyrocket.

As it turns out, the earliest known cases in Iran of this particular strain of the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19) were in people that hadn’t even traveled to China, suggesting that it started some other way that authorities have yet to determine.

According to reports, the Iranian government has designated at least 230 hospitals across the country as treatment centers for the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19). There are also 14 provinces where all cultural events, including soccer matches, have been put on hiatus.

“In every city, one hospital will be dedicated to treating coronavirus cases,” stated Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki, adding that there would be more designated hospitals in the larger cities.

If more infections emerge, entire city of Tehran with nine million people will be locked down

The city of Tehran, Iran’s capital, is also starting to look like Wuhan with mass transit shutting down and disinfecting teams roving the city spraying chemicals. And if the situation gets any worse with more new cases, officials say they plan to shut Tehran down completely, putting about nine million people under mandatory quarantine.

As of this writing, the number of coronavirus infections in Iran has breached 60, with at least 12 deaths. However, one lawmaker from the city of Qom told the media that at least 50 people have died from the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19) in that city alone.

“The rest of the media have not published this figure, but we prefer not to censor what concerns the coronavirus because people’s lives are in danger,” reported the semi-official news outlet ILNA.

The Iranian government, meanwhile, has rejected this figure. Health Minister Iraj Harirchi announced on state television that this claim of at least 50 deaths in Qom is “categorically” false.

Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Kuwait, meanwhile, all of which border Iran, have shut down either all or some of their crossing points with the country in an effort to keep the disease from spreading outside its borders.

“If a virus mutates then there is no possible way to develop a vaccine,” wrote one Twitter user in response to the news that the Iranian variety of the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19) is different than the one spreading in Wuhan. “Nice knowing all of you…”

“I personally think there is more to it,” wrote another. “No one at all is talking about how some blood groups are going to be more susceptible to it. I have done a ton of research and can tell you for a fact that some blood types are more susceptible to, for instance, HIV virus and others.”

