Iraq Daily Roundup: Eight Killed; Bombs Across Baghdad

At least eight people were killed, and 31 people were wounded:

In Baghdad, seven bomb blasts wounded 17 people across the city. The affected neighborhoods were Abu Dashir, Habibiyah, Ma’alif, Mashtal, Shaab, Shuala, and Za’faraniyah. Gunmen killed a civilian and a policeman. A civil servant was shot dead in Sadr City.

Gunmen killed a civilian in Juba.

A Iraq soldier was killed during an attack in Baquba.

In Zaghniya, ISIS militants wounded three policemen.

Two militiamen were wounded at their camp in Jurf al-Nasr (Jurf al-Sakr) when a stored hand grenade was detonated.

An ISIS bomb planted in Jalawla left two farmers with injuries.

Two militants were killed during a raid on their hideout in Buhriz.

Protest News:

Security forces and militias attacked protesters at Khulani Square in Baghdad. One person and was killed, and at least a dozen were wounded.