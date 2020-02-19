Iraq Daily Roundup: Five Killed; ISIS Attacks in North
This post was originally published on this site
At least five people were killed, and 14 were wounded:
Four people were killed and seven were wounded when ISIS attacked a village near Kirkuk.
Near Rashad, an ISIS attack left six security personnel injured.
A body was found in Saidiya.
A clash in Garmiyan left one soldier with injuries.
Protest News:
In Baghdad, a security member was injured by gunmen using “hunting rifles.” Baghdad Operations Command said that many security personnel have been hurt in this manner. The claim comes only a day after the United Nations condemned the use of hunting rifles against protesters. It is unclear who is using the birdshot to injure people.
LikeThanks! You've already liked this