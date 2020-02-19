Iraq Daily Roundup: Five Killed; ISIS Attacks in North

This post was originally published on this site

At least five people were killed, and 14 were wounded:

Virtual Entrepreneur Association

Four people were killed and seven were wounded when ISIS attacked a village near Kirkuk.

Near Rashad, an ISIS attack left six security personnel injured.

A body was found in Saidiya.

A clash in Garmiyan left one soldier with injuries.

Protest News:

In Baghdad, a security member was injured by gunmen using “hunting rifles.” Baghdad Operations Command said that many security personnel have been hurt in this manner. The claim comes only a day after the United Nations condemned the use of hunting rifles against protesters. It is unclear who is using the birdshot to injure people.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.

Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments