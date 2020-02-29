Iraq Daily Roundup: Nine Killed, Including Sheikh
At least nine people were killed, and two others were wounded:
Unidentified assailants killed a clan sheikh and his wife during a home invasion in Qalqat Sukar. An investigation into the murder of Sheikh Abdel-Sahib Saadoun has been opened.
One soldier was killed and two were wounded during an ISIS attack near Daquq.
A bomb near Baquba killed a farmer.
In Mandali, gunmen killed a policeman.
A soldier was killed near Kirkuk.
Airstrikes on Zgiton Valley left three militants dead.
