Iraq Daily Roundup: Nine Killed, Including Sheikh

At least nine people were killed, and two others were wounded:

Unidentified assailants killed a clan sheikh and his wife during a home invasion in Qalqat Sukar. An investigation into the murder of Sheikh Abdel-Sahib Saadoun has been opened.

One soldier was killed and two were wounded during an ISIS attack near Daquq.

A bomb near Baquba killed a farmer.

In Mandali, gunmen killed a policeman.

A soldier was killed near Kirkuk.

Airstrikes on Zgiton Valley left three militants dead.