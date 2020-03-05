Iraq Daily Roundup: Six Killed; Mass Grave Found

At least six people were killed, and 10 others were wounded in recent violence:

Two fishermen were killed at Hamrin Lake.

Men disguised in military uniforms killed two civilians in Makhmour.

Near Muqdadiya, militants killed a militiaman and wounded four more.

One Iraqi soldier was killed, and two were wounded during an attack in Jalawla.

In Mosul, a bomb wounded four soldiers.

Also, a mass grave believed to contain the bodies of Faili Kurds was discovered. The location was not disclosed, and the grave could be decades old.