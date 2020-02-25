Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed in Anti-ISIS Operation

At least three people were killed, and seven people were wounded:

A anti-ISIS operation in Kirkuk left three militants dead and seven wounded.

An ISIS sniper wounded a militiaman in Jalawla.

Four people were wounded during an attack in Mansouriya.

In Mansouriya, two people were kidnapped.

A kidnapping victim was released in Qara Tapa after a ransom was paid.

Protest News:

Riot police were reported setting fire to tents in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square.

Also, a student at a religious institute in Najaf has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus) after returning from Iran.