Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed in Anti-ISIS Operation
At least three people were killed, and seven people were wounded:
A anti-ISIS operation in Kirkuk left three militants dead and seven wounded.
An ISIS sniper wounded a militiaman in Jalawla.
Four people were wounded during an attack in Mansouriya.
In Mansouriya, two people were kidnapped.
A kidnapping victim was released in Qara Tapa after a ransom was paid.
Protest News:
Riot police were reported setting fire to tents in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square.
Also, a student at a religious institute in Najaf has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus) after returning from Iran.
