Iraq Monthly Roundup: 187 Killed

During February, at least 187 people were killed, and 558 were wounded. The number of dead is greater than in January when 121 killed, but the number of wounded dropped.

Of those, 29 civilians, 24 security members, and 90 militants were killed. Another 81 civilians, 34 security personnel, and seven militants were wounded. One Kurdistan Workers’ Party member was killed. At least 1,032 bodies were discovered in mass graves as well.

Protests continued but then tapered off due to the machinations of Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr. At least 44 people were killed, and 438 more were wounded. These figures include security personnel.

At least 18 people were killed, and 101 others were wounded in recent violence:

In Hour al-Basha, an attack left three tribal fighters dead.

Clashes in Mateqi Kakai left one security member dead and two wounded. Two ISIS members were also killed.

A senior commander was shot dead near Muqdadiya.

In Garma, a militiaman was killed. Five militants were killed.

A bomb wounded two civilians in Mosul.

A militant was killed in Hamdaniya.

Rocket fire at Sadiq Base in Salah ad Din province left no casualties. The camp hosts U.S. troops.

Rockets also fell near the U.S. embassy in the Green Zone in Baghdad.

Abu Saida was subjected to shelling.

Also, Mohammed Allawi has withdrawn his candidacy for the prime minister’s post.

Protest news:

In Baghdad, one person was killed and 14 were wounded when protests turned violent on Friday. On Sunday, one person was killed, and 83 more were wounded.