IRS Grants Tax-Free Status to Antifa Group Run by a Violent Black Militant

An organization run by veteran left-wing extremist Daryle Lamont Jenkins, One People’s Project, has 501(c)(3) status, according to a public document obtained by National Justice.

The IRS filing shows that OPP received favorable determination in March 2017, which means that people subsidizing this group’s activities can write contributions off on their taxes. The above image, obtained through Open Source Intelligence, shows Jenkins tabling the “Antifa” booth at the 2018 New York Left Forum.

Jenkins, based out of Somerset, New Jersey, is a prominent figure in violent left-wing paramilitary circles and one of their chief spokesmen. In 2018, a film called “Skin” dramatized Jenkins’ collaborative effort with the Southern Poverty Law Center to remove tattoos from a skinhead.

A source familiar with paramilitary groups organizing in Philadelphia and New Jersey told us that Jenkins plays the role of bridging the gap between masked terrorists and respectable liberals.

Jenkins is close friends with Thomas J Keenan, another native of Somerset who moved to Philadelphia at the same time Jenkins was there and was the de facto leader of Philly Antifa.

Keenan is currently being charged with a 12-on-2 gang assault against two Mexican-descended off-duty Marines, which is being upgraded to a hate crime due to his alleged use of racial slurs during the unprovoked attack. Losing Keenan and Jenkins leaving Philadelphia have weakened Philly Antifa.

Jenkins’ OPP pioneered the tactic of “doxing” political rivals, where the personal information of nationalists and conservatives is published on the internet in order to intimidate them and their families into silence.

Jenkins has publicly stated that he was inspired by anti-abortion terrorists of the 1980s and 90s, who would publish the information of abortion doctors with the unspoken understanding that they would be targeted for assaults or assassinations. The Nuremberg FIles, a directory of the home addresses belonging to abortion doctors, were utilized in the shooting of Barnett Slepian.

OPP’s activities are in flagrant violation of their 501(c)(3) obligations, and it’s shocking that an IRS investigation did not uncover this.

Concerned citizens can file a complaint here.