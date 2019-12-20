southfront.org

Donate

Several Syrian service members and civilian workers were reportedly killed when ISIS terrorists stormed a gas well in the eastern Homs countryside.

ISIS attacked the gas well, which is located in Wadi al-Dhubiyat between the town of al-Sukhnah and the T3 station, late on December 19. The terrorist group’s fighters capture the well for a few hours before being pushed away by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

According to several pro-government sources, six of the well’s guards were killed by ISIS fighters in the course of the attack.

The terrorist group also abducted five civilian workers and executed them a few hours later. The victims were identified as Majod al-Samir, Mohamad al-Alwi, Khalil al-Jaber, Fuad Mohamad and Ahmad Haj Qassim.

Earlier this week, ISIS fighters attacked the strategic M20 highway, which links Deir Ezzor with Homs. The attack was foiled by the SAA and the National Defense Forces (NDF).

The recent terrorist group attacks were launched from the Homs desert. Hundreds of the terrorist group’s fighters and commanders are reportedly hiding there.

By launch such attacks, ISIS is likely attempting to regain momentum in central Syria. The army has so far succeeded in preventing this.

More on this topic:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/isis-cells-storm-gas-field-in-eastern-homs-kill-guards-workers/