Israel-Iran war

* [https://www.fort-russ.com/2018/05/worsening-israel-iran-relations-are-last-stop-to-regional-war/ Worsening Israel-Iran Relations Are Last Stop To Regional War] – Paul Antonopoulos, ”Fort Russ”, May 28, 2018

* [https://www.fort-russ.com/2018/05/worsening-israel-iran-relations-are-last-stop-to-regional-war/ Worsening Israel-Iran Relations Are Last Stop To Regional War] – Paul Antonopoulos, ”Fort Russ”, May 28, 2018

* [https://ejmagnier.com/2018/06/03/deal-or-no-deal-us-forces-to-exchange-al-tanaf-for-iran-and-hezbollah-in-the-south-of-syria/ Deal or no deal? US forces to exchange al-Tanaf for Iran and Hezbollah in the south of Syria] – Elijah J Magnier, June 3, 2018