Israeli Army Kills Islamic Jihad Fighter, Palestinian Factions Respond With Dozens Of Rockets (Videos, Photos)

On February 23, Palestinian fighters launched a barrage of around 20 rockets from the Gaza Strip at nearby Israeli settlements.

The rocket attack targeted several southern Israeli cities and towns, including Sderot, Kissufim, Kerem Shalom and Ashkelon. The Israeli military said that at least 10 rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome system.

هكذا بدا المشهد في مستوطنات غلاف قطاع غزة خلال إطلاق رشقات صاروخية من قطاع غزة قبل قليل pic.twitter.com/DYIdqUPpS7 — وكالة شهاب (@ShehabAgency) February 23, 2020

فيديو لمحاولة ما تسمى بالقبة الحديدية اعتراض صواريخ غزة pic.twitter.com/6ynPhDFHJd — وكالة شهاب (@ShehabAgency) February 23, 2020

دوي صافرات الإنذار في مستوطنات غلاف غزة هذه الأثناء ومحاولة القبة الحديدية اعتراض صواريخ #غزة pic.twitter.com/WsNMLMLt4Q — وكالة شهاب (@ShehabAgency) February 23, 2020

Early in the morning, the Israeli military announced that it had eliminated Palestinian fighters who attempted to plant an improvised explosive device (IED) on the separation line near Khan Yunis city in the southern part of Gaza.

Not the first Not the second But the third time these Islamic Jihad terrorists in #Gaza attempted to plant explosives along Israel’s security fence. We ensured this was their last. pic.twitter.com/vqlYXIwzbK — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 23, 2020

Palestinian sources confirmed that four individuals were killed near the separation line. One of the causalities was later identified as Muhammad Ali al-Naeem, a fighter of the al-Quds Brigades the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

Al-Naeem’s body remained near the separation line. A group of Palestinian civilians attempted to recovered it a few hours after the incident. However, the Israeli army opened fire injuring at least two.

Later, Palestinian activists released a horrifying video showing an Israeli military bulldozer abusing the dead body of al-Nadeem, before dragging it to the Israeli side.

The video led to much anger among Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and was most likely the motive behind the rocket strike. The PIJ has not claimed responsibility for the strike, yet. However, the group’s spokesman said that Israel will be held accountable.

“The breach and incursion of the Zionist enemy’s vehicles and the targeting one of our Mujahedeen in the Gaza Strip in a brutal and criminal manner is a clear aggression that the enemy must bear its results,” PIJ spokesman Abu Hamaza said.

Now, the Israeli military is carrying out a series of strikes on PIJ positions throughout the Gaza Strip. Several airstrikes have been reported between Rafah and Khan Yunis as well as in the northern region of Gaza.

#شاهد استهداف موقع حطين التابع للمقاومة شمال قطاع غزة قبل قليل. pic.twitter.com/tUof7GFAcT — وكالة شهاب (@ShehabAgency) February 23, 2020

#عاجل مراسل شهاب: الطيران الحربي يقصف موقع للمقاومة في المحررات بين رفح وخانيونس pic.twitter.com/i9NBRX00A0 — وكالة شهاب (@ShehabAgency) February 23, 2020

#عاجل مراسل شهاب: الطيران الحربي يقصف موقع للمقاومة مجددا في المحررات بين رفح وخانيونس جنوب قطاع غزة pic.twitter.com/PSISgPcerv — وكالة شهاب (@ShehabAgency) February 23, 2020

#عاجل مراسل شهاب: تواصل قصف موقع مهاجر التابع للمقــ.ا.ومة شمال رفح بـ 18 صاروخًا من الطيران الحربي pic.twitter.com/Si9jxLJU8R — وكالة شهاب (@ShehabAgency) February 23, 2020

The situation will likely escalate further in the upcoming few hours. New rockets attacks on Israeli settlements are already being reported. The Gaza Strip may witness a new wide-scale confrontation between Israel and the Palestinian factions.

