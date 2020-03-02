Israeli Attack Helicopter Struck Vehicle In Syria’s Quneitra (Videos)
southfront.org
On March 2, an attack helicopter of the Israeli Armed Forces struck a vehicle in the Syrian province of Quneitra. According to the Israeli side, the strike was carried out in response to a sniper attack on Israeli troops in the occupied Golan Heights.
We identified an attempted sniper attack from #Syria toward the Golan Heights in northern #Israel.
In response, our soldiers just targeted the vehicle involved in the attempted attack.
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 2, 2020
Videos show the Israeli attack helicopter operating in the area:
