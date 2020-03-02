Israeli Attack Helicopter Struck Vehicle In Syria’s Quneitra (Videos)

This post was originally published on this site

southfront.org

Donate

Virtual Entrepreneur Association

On March 2, an attack helicopter of the Israeli Armed Forces struck a vehicle in the Syrian province of Quneitra. According to the Israeli side, the strike was carried out in response to a sniper attack on Israeli troops in the occupied Golan Heights.

Videos show the Israeli attack helicopter operating in the area:

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/israeli-attack-helicopter-struck-vehicle-in-syrias-quneitra-videos/

Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments