BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – Israel’s new Defense Minister, Naftali Bennett, is seeking to expel Iran from Syria, the Jerusalem Post reported on Wednesday.

According to the publication, Bennett, who was the founder of the New Right Party, said that there is a “good chance of this happening,” in regards to Israel kicking Iran out of Syria. “I expect that soon they will leave.”

Bennett was a strong critic of Israel’s previous approach to the Iranian forces in Syria and reportedly expressed this after taking office in November.

“If we do more of the same, it will be too late,” Bennett reportedly said, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post.

The Israeli Defense Minister angered Iranian officials this past week after threatening to turn Syria into Iran’s Vietnam.

“It is no secret that Iran is trying to establish a ring of fire around our country. It is already based in Lebanon, and is trying to establish [itself] in Syria, Gaza and more,” he said, warning Iran that “Syria will become your Vietnam.”

A day after Bennett’s comments surfaced, an official from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that Iran would “flatten Tel Aviv” from Lebanon.

The IRGC official’s comments were not welcomed by the Lebanese government, as Minister of Defense Elias Bou Saab slammed the idea of Iran using Lebanon to fight a war.

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/israeli-defense-minister-wants-to-kick-iran-out-of-syria/