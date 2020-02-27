southfront.org

Donate

A civilian allegedly affiliated with Lebanese Hezbollah was killed on February 27 in an Israeli strike on the southern Syrian town of Hader.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said that the deadly strike was carried out by an Israeli drone. According to local sources, the strike targeted the civilian, Imad Tawil, in the southern entrance of the town near Tell al-Hamriyah.

Israeli media sources reported that Tawil was linked to “Hezbollah’s infrastructure” in the Syrian governorate of al-Quneitra. The sources claimed that the individual was also involved in planning attacks on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Contrary to these claims, local sources said that Tawil was just a civilian. The individual had no apparent links to any armored activities, not even the local National Defense Forces (NDF) branch.

Tawil is the second person from Hader, a Druze town, to be assassinated by Israel. Last year, Mashhour Zaydan, a native of the town, was killed in an Israel strike on southern Damascus. Unlike Tawil, Zaydan had known links with Hezbollah.

Israel had claimed that Hezbollah is establishing a network in al-Qunitra’s countryside in cooperation with the locals. Now, Tell Aviv is apparently acting against this alleged network.

More on this topic:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/israeli-drone-strike-kills-hezbollah-affiliated-individual-in-southern-syria/