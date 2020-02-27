southfront.org

Donate

Late on February 27, Israeli attack helicopters carried out a series of strike on military positions in the southern Syrian governorate of al-Quneitra.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), three service members of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) were “lightly injured” as a result of the Israeli strikes. The targeted positions were located near the towns of Al-Qahtaniyah and al-Hurriyah as well as in the vicinity of al-Quneitra city.

In the morning, an Israeli drone strike on the Druze town of Hader in al-Quneitra claimed the life of a Syrian civilian, Imad Tawil.

Israeli sources claimed that Tawil was working for Lebanon’s Hezbollah. However, the available information suggests that he was just a civilian.

The new wave of Israeli strikes may have targeted observation posts overlooking the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Last year, several Israeli airstrikes targeted such positions in Syria’s southern region.

More on this topic:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/israeli-helicopters-attack-military-positions-in-southern-syria/