Israeli military choppers fire rockets in southwestern Syria: SANA

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported this evening that several rockets were fired into the Al-Quneitra Governorate from an Israeli military chopper in the occupied Golan Heights.

“Israeli occupation helicopters fired rockets at Syrian Army points in Al-Qahtaniyah, Al-Hurriyah, and the liberated city of Al-Quneitra, causing three injuries to the soldiers,” SANA reported.

No further details were reported.

On Thursday, SANA reported that a Syrian military officer, Imad Tawil, was killed by the Israeli Armed Forces after they struck his vehicle with an armored drone in the Al-Quneitra Governorate.

Israel has not commented on these accusations.

