Israeli military simulates war with Hezbollah along Lebanese border: video

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – A news site revealed on Tuesday that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) were conducting a massive military maneuver in preparation for the war with Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

The Hebrew-language Channel 7 reported on Tuesday that the Israeli Defense Forces conducted extensive military training in the northern Israeli region to simulate war with Hezbollah and that the maneuver included various weapons from the army.

The channel reported that the Israeli military maneuver started on Monday and ended this evening in the northern region, and it was a maneuver conducted to coordinate between different Israeli weapons.

The channel quoted the Israeli army spokesman as saying that the maneuver was conducted to face many security and military challenges at the northern front, and among the things that were conducted during the military training, how to transfer intelligence and supply operations during the war, and the defense operation in the Galilee front in northern Israel, as well as the occupied Golan Heights.

Channel 7 indicated that the main goal of the exercises is to learn from the events that took place on the northern front during the past few months, and how to benefit from them in an operational and military manner.

The channel noted that the military exercise or training is part of the annual military plan for the current year, 2019, and is dedicated to training to maintain the capabilities of the northern front, and to coordinate with the emergency forces during the war, as well as in parallel with the full coordination of the Israeli Home Front.

