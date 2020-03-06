Issue of early elections not discussed by Putin and Duma faction leaders — Peskov

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. The issue of the possibility of early elections to the Russian State Duma were not discussed at the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders of Duma factions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

“No, this issue was not raised,” Peskov said in response to a TASS question.

Late Thursday, Putin held separate meeting with the leaders of State Duma factions at the Kremlin. Later, he held a common meeting with them all, which was also attended by Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. The meeting focused on the topic of constitutional amendements.

from https://tass.com/politics/1127313