ISU decides against holding 2020 World Short Track Championships in Seoul next month

“The ISU therefore is unable to hold the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2020 at the above-mentioned planned date,” the statement continues.

“The ISU was informed through the Korea Skating Union that the competent authorities of the city of Seoul ordered the closing of the Mokdong Ice Rink and the cancellation of all planned competitions,” a statement from the ISU reads.

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The International Skating Union (ISU) announced on Wednesday that the 2020 World Short Track Speed Skating Championships, which was scheduled to run in South Korea’s Seoul on March 13-15, would not be held on the planned dates due to the novel coronavirus spread in the region.

The world’s governing body of speed skating is yet to decide whether the scheduled short track championship in South Korea will be postponed or relocated. “A postponement and/or relocation of this Championships might be considered if the circumstances would allow so in due time,” according to the ISU. “Before taking a final decision, the ISU will remain in close contact with the Korea Skating Union and ISU Members.”

“The ISU regrets that the most important annual Short Track Event cannot be staged as planned but believes that under the current circumstances ISU Members, Skaters and fans will understand this decision,” the statement added.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.

The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. As of today, 42 countries and territories, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on February 11 that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19.

According to the latest reports, over 81,230 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in China and other countries. The virus’ death toll has hit the number of 2,769, yet more than 30,310 patients have recovered from the disease.