It Will Happen On The Patriots Timeline, Think Logically, Who Holds All The Cards? – Episode 2114

The economic system is now transitioning very slowly, all the trade deals will be reworked, the production of rare earth minerals is now shifting, the supply chains are being re-worked, the [CB] is now being forced to lower rates. This is the the first phase of the transition, remember the 70’s when we transitioned to the petro dollar, it is now happening in reverse. The clock is ticking down for the [DS], this latest event will not last much longer, so a big push is coming very soon. [CS] comes under fire for threatening the SC. Ukraine investigation moves forward. FISA Court Bars FBI Officials Involved in Carter Page Spy Warrants. The D’s are now in the process of setting up their candidates for the 2020 election, it won’t be who everyone thinks it will be. Why did the patriots hold off in using the Trump card? The patriots know the playbook, they knew that they would need to use it when the time was right, patriots hold all the cards.

Current News – 03.05.2020

Economy

Schiff said his first reaction was, “They’re going to need a bigger rate cut.”

Just like the guy from Jaws, ‘We’re gonna need a bigger boat to catch this shark,’ the Fed is going to need a much bigger rate cut if they want to stop this bear market.” Source: zerohedge.com Negative Rates In The US Are Virtually Guaranteed Now But to the Fed, a 10% correction is catastrophic… SOOOOO catastrophic, i n fact, that they couldn’t even wait two more weeks for their regularly scheduled meeting. They had to take immediate action to prop up the stock market.

Source: zerohedge.com

Political/Rights

Michael Bloomberg could barely win a delegate in a primary with $500+ million—but if you ask Washington Democrats, a few Russian trolls spending 100K on Facebook ads swung the entire 2016 election. Got it. #CollusionHoax — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) March 4, 2020

“

Schumer threatened the SC justices yesterday

I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

There can be few things worse in a civilized, law abiding nation, than a United States Senator openly, and for all to see and hear, threatening the Supreme Court or its Justices. This is what Chuck Schumer just did. He must pay a severe price for this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020

40 USC §§6134 & 6137(a) make it a federal crime to utter threatening language on the grounds of the Supreme Court.

Schumer has brought great danger to the steps of the United States Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020

National Archives letter to @SenRonJohnson and @ChuckGrassley: +10,000 pages “may be responsive” to their Ukraine investigations. Senator Johnson emphasized @CBSNews investigations began “months ago,” many elements “now coming together” and “not solely focused on the Bidens” pic.twitter.com/E89lGSl8Ei — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) March 4, 2020

Newly released transcripts from Lisa Page’s private testimony reveal that top FBI officials wanted to charge Hillary Clinton under the Espionage Act The DOJ shut it down. Reminder: We still don’t know what was discussed during Loretta Lynch & Bill Clinton’s secret meeting 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 2, 2020

FISA Court Bars FBI Officials Involved in Carter Page Spy Warrants From Seeking Surveillance DOJ and FBI officials involved in the wiretapping of Trump’s former campaign advisor Carter Page have been barred from seeking surveillance.

Presiding FISA judge James Boasberg on Wednesday issued the new rule in a 19-page order.

“There is thus little doubt that the government breached its duty of candor to the Court with respect to those applications,” Boasberg wrote.

“FBI personnel under disciplinary review in relation to their work on FISA applications accordingly should not participate in drafting, verifying, reviewing, or submitting such applications to the Court while the review is pending,” he said.

“The same prohibition applies to any DOJ attorney under disciplinary review, as well as any DOJ or FBI personnel who are the subject of a criminal referral related to their work on FISA applications.”

FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith and FBI counterintelligence investigator Stephen Somma, recently identified as “Case Agent 1” mentioned in Horowitz’s report are likely included in the group of officials banned from seeking surveillance matters.

Kevin Clinesmith, who is currently under criminal investigation by John Durham, altered a document to say Carter Page ‘was not a source’ for the CIA, when he actually was.

. Source: thegatewaypundit.com FINALLY! Trump To Withhold Federal Funding From Sanctuary Cities Thanks to last month’s ruling by the 2nd Circuit Court Of Appeals, Trump has now announced that the federal government will be withholding funding to sanctuary cities that harbor illegal aliens.

StatesCalifornia

Colorado

Connecticut

Illinois

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Oregon

Vermont Source: thegatewaypundit.com As per recent Federal Court ruling, the Federal Government will be withholding funds from Sanctuary Cities. They should change their status and go non-Sanctuary. Do not protect criminals! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020

False Flags

Hillary Clinton says Trump’s health care policies have made coronavirus a bigger risk than it needs to be. pic.twitter.com/NXgWzghzKr — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 4, 2020

response

When you call anything inconvenient to you a “hoax,” when you undermine facts and truth, and when you rid the government of experts who are loyal to science rather than to you, you’re going to have some problems. https://t.co/KdQRFMyEfZ — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 4, 2020

Trump was on Hannity and they were discussing the WHO numbers, this is what Trump said

Trump to Hannity on WHO saying coronavirus death rate is 3.4%: “I think the 3.4% number is really a false number. Now this is just my hunch, but based on a lot of conversations … personally, I’d say the number is way under 1%.”

Now of course the MSM and others are bashing him over this but, there are experts and the WHO, which are not stating that the numbers are most likely inflated.

There is nothing “irresponsible” about what @RealDonaldTrump said. Unless all this reporting from CNN and Vox citing health experts who agree that the real coronavirus mortality rate is lower is “irresponsible.” I know you’re thirsty for retweets but stop being such a hack. https://t.co/UhVKao6ZtV pic.twitter.com/eMENTgNIfn — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) March 5, 2020

Coronavirus reaches New Jersey as state confirms its first presumptive positive case of novel virus

After first coronavirus death, California declares state of emergency

Imagine what would happen, if, by law, every US Congressman/woman, US Senator, President etc. was by US law audited every 1-2 years by an independent agency.

Imagine what would happen if those audits extended to all family members of such ‘elected’ official?

Would D’s continue to push for Foreign Aid to other C’s vs. the Homeland?

What happens when the kickbacks dry up?

M. Waters $4mm House?

N. Pelosi net worth $150mm+?

J. Biden son/brother net worth tens of millions?

Clinton family $200mm+ (pre election of BC less than $1mm)?

Obama family $40mm+ (pre election less than $1mm)?

Disguised under book deals?

………….

Those who take are offered more powerful positions within the party (controlled).

DRAIN THE SWAMP.

Q Imagine what would happen, if, by law, every US Congressman/woman, US Senator, President etc. was by US law audited every 1-2 years by an independent agency.Imagine what would happen if those audits extended to all family members of such ‘elected’ official?Would D’s continue to push for Foreign Aid to other C’s vs. the Homeland?M. Waters $4mm House?N. Pelosi net worth $150mm+?J. Biden son/brother net worth tens of millions?Clinton family $200mm+ (pre election ofless than $1mm)?Obama family $40mm+ (pre election less than $1mm)?Disguised under book deals?………….Those who take are offered more powerful positions within the party (controlled).DRAIN THE SWAMP.

Q

Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of US Presidential Race

Elizabeth Warren suspended her campaign

The much expected move clears the way for a two-man race between former vice president Joe Biden, 77, and Democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, 78.

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

Hillary Clinton Basically Endorses Biden After Vowing to Stay Neutral

“I’m not planning to endorse,” Hillary Clinton told NPR on Super Tuesday. But after Joe Biden’s better-than-expected performance with voters, she practically did just that during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night.

Source: dailybeast.com

Bernie Sanders: I’ll Drop Out if Biden Has Most Delegates at Convention Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said he will drop out of the Democratic presidential primary if former Vice President Joe Biden has a plurality of pledged delegates heading into the Democratic National Convention.

A partial transcript is as follows: RACHEL MADDOW: If, at the end of the day, it turns out that Vice President Biden is going to have more delegates than you do heading into the convention, will you drop out? SEN. BERNIE SANDERS: Of course I’m gonna drop out; he will win. I mean, I suspect, we will run through the process, and I think people have a right to vote. But if Biden walks into the convention, or at the end of the process has more votes than me, he’s the winner. Source: breitbart.com Trump says he will bring up Ukraine ‘all the time’ against Biden in general election President Trump plans to use former Vice President Joe Biden’s history with Ukraine against him in the general election should Biden win the Democratic nomination for president. Source: washingtonexaminer.com

What If?

1.What if [D] candidates were instructed to drop out of the race? -> Delegates flow to Biden

2. What if Biden becomes mentally ill on the campaign trail?

3. What if another candidate was waiting in the shadows [MO]

4. What if the shadow candidate enters the presidential race

5. What if Biden drops out and sends all delegates to the shadow candidate [MO]

6. What if [HRC] enters the race as the VP for shadow candidate [MO]

What If?

This is the man that the DNC corporate overlords have declared has the intellect and stamina to beat @realDonaldTrump in 2020.

Listen to this man.

Listen to him.

This man.

Joe Biden.

These bananas clips are *only* from his 2020 campaign trail.

He is not well.

Democrats are doomed pic.twitter.com/saX9SIWfNy — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 4, 2020



On March 27th Michelle Obama is hitting the campaign trail in the key battleground state of Michigan claiming that she is just trying to boost voter turnout.

Mi chelle Obama is co-chair for the group “When We All Vote,” and is going to host a rally at the University of Detroit, the tickets are free, but it is not open to the general public.

— especially when the pundits and the media counted us out — means the world to me,” he added later in a tweet. “Let’s go win this, together.” Source: newsthud.com

>>3093270 Are they going to continue to hide behind Sexual misconduct or will the truth come out? >>3093306

Sexual misconduct is the ‘public shelter’ to accept resignation.

Watch those announcing 2020 P running.

“You cannot attack a political opponent”

None are protected.

None are safe.

Q

