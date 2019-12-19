Italy: 3 MS5 lawmakers defect to Salvini's League party

The European Union Times

Three senators from the left-wing populist Five Star Movement (M5S) have left the party to join Salvini’s increasingly popular League party.

Senators Ugo Grassi, Fra Francesco Urraro, and Stefano Lucidi have all announced that they would be leaving the Five Start Movement for Matteo Salvini’s League, Il Giornale reports.

Grassi’s decision was applauded by populist leader Matteo Salvini, who said: “We welcome Senator Grassi. Our doors are open for those who, with consistency, competence, and seriousness, have positive ideas for Italy and who are not under the thumb of the Democratic Party. We will work with Senator Grassi on reforms, efficiency of justice, and the revival of Italian universities.”

Grassi said that teaming up with Salvini and the League provides a chance to pursue “targeted investments for the development of the South.”

Senators Stefano Lucidi and Francesco Urraro announced their plans to leave the Five Star Movement for the League later the same day.

“I am honored to begin this political path,” said Lucidi.

To this Salvini responded, “Today some Five Star senators joined, not because we offered or promised anyone but because they felt betrayed.” The League leader also slammed M5S leader Luigi Di Maio and Beppo Grillo, the party’s founder, for their inconsistencies and failure to stand up to the Democratic Party and globalist establishment.

Since the Five Star Movement captured nearly 33 percent of the vote in Italy’s 2018 national elections, support for the left-leaning populist party has dropped to just 17.5 percent. Meanwhile, support for Salvini’s League party has skyrocketed, jumping from 17.4 percent in 2018 to roughly 31.5 percent today.

If a center-right coalition government was formed today with Salvini’s League, the national-conservative Brothers of Italy, and Forza Italia, it would garner nearly 49 percent of the national vote. The ruling MS5 and Democratic Party coalition enjoys slightly over 35 percent of the national vote, according to the latest pollls.

