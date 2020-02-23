Italy reports third coronavirus death – ANSA

ROME, February 23. /TASS/. A woman died of the novel coronavirus in Cremona, in the Lombardy region in northern Italy, ANSA news agency said on Sunday citing the regional authorities.

The woman, who suffered from cancer, was said to be in serious condition at Cremona hospital. She tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to latest reports, the number of confirmed cases was 137 in Italy. Two people have died.

