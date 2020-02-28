It’s Not Identity Politics, It’s Anti-White Politics, by Ilana Mercer

[embedded content]

EVERY time a racist, anti-white event goes down, which is often, conservative media call it “identity politics.” “The left is playing identity politics.”

Whatever is gripping and convulsing the country, it’s not identity politics. Blacks are not being incited against Hispanics. Hispanics are not being turned on Asians, and Ameri-Indians aren’t being urged to attack the groups just mentioned. Rather, they’re all piling on honky.

That’s anti-white politics or animus.

The anger of the multicultural multitudes is directed exclusively at whites and their so-called privilege. Anti-whitism is becoming institutionalized, systemic and therefore dangerous.

Never once, however, is the thing called what is it: Non-stop and dangerous incitement to hate innocent whites for their alleged pigmental privilege.

Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is a proxy for the white-hot hatred of whites. White men, especially.

“Trump supporters” is a proxy for “white persons.” The conflation of “white” and “Trump supporter” was made by one anti-white, anti-Trump, professional agitator: He is Trevor Noah of the “Daily Show.” Like me, Noah is a South African, unlike yours truly, Trevor Noah is neither funny nor very bright. But, as an anti-white agitator, he knows of what he speaks.

Conservatives, for their part, persist in avoiding the anti-white issue.

Used mainly by media conservatives, “identity politics” is invoked, consciously or unconsciously, it would seem, because conservatives want to be nice. To be nice, you must be in denial of things not nice.

Conservatives refuse to come to terms with the fact that our politics are almost exclusively anti-white, and not anti-Other, more exotic identities.

It’s also considered politically incorrect or “racist” to defend whites—even if whites as whites are being dangerously maligned and marginalized; even if there is an anti-white sentiment that runs through our institutions, both public and private.

And God help those who perpetuates the idea of white ethnocide, say in South Africa. Do that, and you are, then, libeled as a racist.

The logical paradox is that to warn of systemic hatred against browns and blacks is considered racially virtuous; to fear the same for whites is deemed incorrigibly racist.

So, for fear of being dubbed racists, media conservatives simply look the other way. They refuse to acknowledge our anti-white politics.

Here’s the primitive dynamic or dance conservatives go through when wanting to hide from the realities of anti-white politics:

They pretend that “identity politics” is an extension of Democratic politics and aims to divide one and all.

To that end, conservatives routinely shout about how the “Dems are dividing us.” By so doing, conservatives, always eager to get along, also virtue-signal their position as seekers of national unity. “We’re in this together; Democrats aren’t.”

That’s a whole other level of denial, given that, it’s not exclusively identity politics that Democrats are presiding over, but politics dangerously anti-white.

Again: Blacks are not berating Hispanics for dominating industries they previously dominated. Asians aren’t complaining about Ameri-Indians being given university slots they’ve earned. Rather, blacks, Hispanics, Asian Indians and others are all piling on whites.

Ilana Mercer has been writing a weekly, paleolibertarian column since 1999. She's the author of Into the Cannibal's Pot: Lessons for America From Post-Apartheid South Africa (2011) & The Trump Revolution: The Donald's Creative Destruction Deconstructed" (June, 2016).

