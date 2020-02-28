Jailed Russian pilot Yaroshenko may have suffered mild stroke

NEW YORK, February 28. /TASS/. Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is currently serving a prison sentence in the US, told Russian diplomats that he might have suffered a mild stroke, the Russian embassy in the US informed on Facebook. The staff of the prison in the US city of Danbury (Connecticut) has not provided him with adequate medical aid, the embassy added.

“Konstantin Yaroshenko told our diplomats over the phone that the prison’s medical personnel had not provided him with any medical assistance. The health condition of our compatriot is worsening. Konstantin does not rule out that he may have had a mild stroke,” the diplomats noted. “It is astonishing that in these conditions, our multiple requests have been ignored,” the statement stressed. “The Russian national was told to wait one or two weeks for a doctor. It seems that the fact that he is able to move on his own serves as a sign to the prison administration that he does not require urgent care.”