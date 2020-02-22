JAMES TURK AUDIO RELEASED: Gold Is Exploding Higher Because London Gold Pool II Is Very Close To Collapse

One of the most important audio interviews of 2020 has just been released with James Turk where he told King World News that the price of gold is exploding higher because London Gold Pool II is very close to collapse.

AUDIO RELEASED: London Gold Pool II Is Close To Collapse

February 22 ( King World News ) – James Turk: “This feels like London Gold Pool II (collapsing) in 1968 when the central banks finally threw in the towel and let the gold price run free. I think we are very, very close to a repeat of that moment some time this year and maybe in the not-too-distant future. The shortages of physical metal are showing up both for gold and for silver and that is starting to reflect itself in the price movements. We are at a historic moment, Eric, and I think years from now we are going to look back at 2020 and say, ‘That was the year when the metals really started moving back toward their fair value,’ which is significantly higher than current prices…KWN has now released this powerful audio interview with Turk discussing what may be a huge surprise in the gold and silver markets next week and what to expect in the short- and medium-term for the metals in 2020, and you can listen to it by CLICKING HERE OR ON THE IMAGE BELOW.

