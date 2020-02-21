James Turk – Gold Is Exploding Higher Because London Gold Pool II Is Very Close To Collapse

With the price of gold surging another $25 to $1,645, today James Turk told King World News that the price of gold is exploding higher because London Gold Pool II is very close to collapse.

Historic Gold Breakout

February 21 ( King World News ) – Eric King: “James, what a day to be doing this interview. Gold is flying, silver is getting ready, and I mean really getting ready to take off in a big way. Talk about this breakout because this is indeed historic what’s happening in the gold market right now, and of course silver will follow.”

James Turk: “Yeah, it really is. Historic is a good word for it, Eric. And If you look at gold in terms of all of the world’s currencies, excluding the dollar, we are at record highs — record highs against the euro, record highs against the British pound, record highs against the Swiss franc, record highs against all of them, except the US dollar. And we are going to be at record highs for gold vs the US dollar this year, probably in the near future.”

Eric King: “James, when you look at this breakout in gold, you just described it as historic, but how significant is this? It feels like a monster breakout.”

London Gold Pool II Is Close To Collapse

James Turk: "This feels like London Gold Pool II (collapsing) in 1968 when the central banks finally through in the towel and let the gold price run free. I think we are very, very close to a repeat of that moment some time this year and maybe in the not-too-distant future. The shortages of physical metal are showing up both for gold and for silver and that is starting to reflect itself in the price movements. We are at a historic moment, Eric, and I think years from now we are going to look back at 2020 and say, 'That was the year when the metals really started moving back toward their fair value, which is significantly higher than current prices."

