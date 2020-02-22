FOR DIRECTIONS ON HOW TO PLAY OR DOWNLOAD AUDIOS: CLICK HERE

James Turk: Founder & Lead Director of Goldmoney, Inc (Toronto Exchange XAU) – His latest venture is Lend & Borrow Trust Company Ltd., an online peer-to-peer lending platform that brings lenders and borrowers together by enabling customers to borrow CAD, USD, GBP, EUR or CHF using their gold and silver as collateral for security to the lender.

James Turk: Founder & Lead Director of Goldmoney Inc (Toronto Stock Exchange: XAU) – James Turk has specialized in international banking, finance and investments since graduating in 1969 from George Washington University with a B.A. degree in International Economics. His business career began at The Chase Manhattan Bank (now JP Morgan Chase Bank), which included assignments in Thailand, the Philippines and Hong Kong. He subsequently joined the investment and trading company of a prominent precious metals trader based in Greenwich, Connecticut. He moved to the United Arab Emirates in December 1983 to be appointed Manager of the Commodity Department of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, that country’s sovereign wealth fund. In this position, he was responsible for developing and implementing the investment strategies of the organization’s portfolios of precious metals. James then served as Chief Executive of Greenfield Associates, a firm he established in 1985 to publish his work and to provide investment research and trading advice, principally to investment managers, hedge funds and commodity trading advisors in the United States and Europe.



James launched Goldmoney in February 2001, which provides a safe, economical and convenient way to buy and sell precious metals online. It also enables gold and silver to circulate as an electronic currency for use in online commerce. This precious metal currency and payment system is the result of United States patents awarded to him in September 1997 and June 1999. Details are provided at Goldmoney.

From 1987 to 2008 James wrote The Freemarket Gold & Money Report, an investment newsletter, and his articles have appeared in numerous financial publications. He frequently speaks at investment conferences on gold, money, and the international monetary and banking system, and often appears as a featured guest on radio and television.

He is the author of “The Illusions of Prosperity” (1985), “Social Security: Lies, Myths and Reality” (1992) and several monographs on money and banking. He is the co-author of “The Coming Collapse of the Dollar” (Doubleday, December 2004), which was updated for a paperback version in 2008 entitled “The Collapse of the Dollar”.

“The Money Bubble, What To Do Before It Pops” – In their 2004 book “The Coming Collapse of the Dollar”, James Turk and John Rubino advised readers to bet against the housing bubble before it popped and to buy gold before it soared. Those were two of the best investment ideas of the decade. Now Turk and Rubino are back to say that history is about to repeat. Instead of addressing the causes of the 2008 financial crisis, the world’s governments have continued along the same path, accumulating ever more debt and inflating even bigger financial bubbles. So another — even bigger — crisis is coming. Whether it ends up being called ‘the End of Paper Money’ or ‘the Second Great Depression,’ it will change everything, from the kinds of investments that create new fortunes to the kinds of money that most of us save and spend. Among many other things, Turk and Rubino explain:

• How governments are hiding the scope of the problems they face.

• Why the world’s paper currencies will soon stop functioning as money.

• How you can protect your savings from the threats posed by this transition from “unsound” paper currencies to “sound” money like gold and silver.

• How you can actually make money — perhaps a lot of it — during this transition.

“Because the Money Bubble involves the world’s major currencies rather than just a discrete asset class like houses or tech stocks, its bursting will be both far more devastating for the unprepared and far more profitable for those able to understand it and act accordingly. Our goal is to usher you into this small but happy second group.” — James Turk and John Rubino, “The Money Bubble”.