* [https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-talented-mr-epstein/ The Talented Mr. Epstein] – Paul Brian, ”The American Conservative”, January 29, 2020

== Friends ==

=== Prince Andrew ===

* [https://sputniknews.com/uk/202001261078141229-prince-andrew-had-intimate-picnics-with-jeffrey-epsteins-ex-beau-maxwell-at-palace–report/ Prince Andrew Had Intimate Picnics with Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-Beau Maxwell at Palace – Report] – ”Sputnik”, January 26, 2020 * [https://sputniknews.com/uk/202001261078141229-prince-andrew-had-intimate-picnics-with-jeffrey-epsteins-ex-beau-maxwell-at-palace–report/ Prince Andrew Had Intimate Picnics with Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-Beau Maxwell at Palace – Report] – ”Sputnik”, January 26, 2020

+ === Mike Bloomberg ===

+ * [https://www.mintpressnews.com/mike-bloomberg-ties-jeffery-epstein-harvey-weinstein/265369/ The Media’s Deafening Silence on Mike Bloomberg’s Ties to Epstein and Other Criminals] – Whitney Webb, ”Mint Press”, February 28, 2020

+ *:”Billionaire “Democratic” candidate Mike Bloomberg has ties to Leslie Wexner, Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffery Epstein among other notables like the recently convicted Harvey Weinstein.

== Sex, Lies, and Videotape == == Sex, Lies, and Videotape ==

