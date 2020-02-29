The European Union Times

Home » Comedy, Justice, North America » Jewish Student Sues His Texas High School Over His Right To Tell Jokes About Jews

A Jewish student in Texas was kicked off his high school’s robotics team after he made an anti-Semitic joke at his own expense, and now he’s suing the school for discrimination:

The student filed a federal lawsuit against Anderson High School in Austin, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

According to the lawsuit, the student found some coins on the floor of the robotics lab in November 2018. “Guess I’ll pick them up since I’m the Jew,” the student said. His comments were reported to the team coach.

The student was kicked off the team several months later after it qualified for the world championship competition, according to the lawsuit, which does not name the student.

The team coach also refused to give the student a letter of recommendation, but did write a letter to the national robotics organization “attempting to blackball (the student) from robotics competitions forever,” the newspaper reported.

The lawsuit contends that the student “was singled out for making a self-deprecating joke about Jewish culture, while other students using offensive language about race, or sexual orientation or disability are not.”

Obviously this robotics teacher didn’t get the memo that only non-Jews are forbidden to tell jokes about Jews.

We long ago abnegated our control of comedy to the Jews who have become the sole arbiters of what is and is not funny, and if a Jew tells a joke, even if it’s about Jews, it’s funny, and if you don’t laugh, you’re probably a ‘neo-Nazi’.

Unless the robotic teacher in question is jewish, it’s very likely he’ll lose his job or be forced to make a public apology to the jewish student.

But now that Jews completely control mainstream comedy, nothing is funny anymore, and no one is allowed to laugh at anything for fear of offending someone somewhere.

When Jewish comedians are being fired for ‘offensive’ jokes about Blacks, you know that they have become victims of the ‘cancel culture’ that they themselves created.

If Jews are experts at anything, it’s shooting themselves in the foot.

Source

No votes yet. Please wait…

RELATED ARTICLES

Did you like this information? Then please consider making a donation or subscribing to our Newsletter.