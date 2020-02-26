almasdarnews.com

Syrian Army fires artillery at rebel positions in As-Suwayda province (Source: Syrian Arab Army).

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels are on the verge of complete defeat in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region, as troops from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continue to push north towards the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-4).

READ ALSO: Syrian Army Scores Wide-Scale Advance Across Southern Idlib – Video

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army managed to score a new advance in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of Idlib on Wednesday, as their forces captured a dozen towns and villages from the remaining jihadist rebels in the area.

According to the latest field report from Idlib, the Syrian Arab Army captured Al-Sahariyah, Ma’arat Muqs, Qursa’, Al-Fuqay, Sheikh Jort, and Tarmala from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allied militants.

This latest advance puts the Syrian Arab Army in the heart of the Jabal Al-Zawiya region and partially in control of Jabal Shashabo, which is a mountainous area located between the Idlib and Hama governorates.

Both Jabal Shashabo (western arm of Jabal Al-Zawiya) and Jabal Al-Zawiya have long been considered the mountainous stronghold of the jihadist rebels and their Turkish-backed allies.

Advertisements

Share this article:

ALSO READ Russia and Turkey attempt to ease tensions in Syria

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/jihadist-collapse-continues-as-syrian-army-advances-into-the-heart-of-jabal-al-zawiya/